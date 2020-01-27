Sheriff: Man murdered, search on for suspect

Body

Update 11:13 p.m.

Authorities are searching for Larrendrick Rashad Taylor as a person of interest in what Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland called a gang-related shooting. Taylor was identified at the scene of the shooting by a witness, Cleveland said.

Cleveland said Taylor, from Hartwell, was tracked from the crime scene on Friendship Road where Cleveland said a man was killed and a woman wounded at around 8 p.m. on Monday to a location in the area around South Elementary School on Bowman Highway where tracking dogs lost him.

Cleveland said the GBI and Hart County deputies are processing the crime scene.

_________

A man is dead and a woman has been taken to the hospital from a location on Friendship Road in Hart County in an apparent gang—related shooting while law enforcement searches the area for a person of interest.

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday. He did not identify the victims but did say the shooting was connected to what authorities say is a gang-related death in Anderson.

Anderson County, S.C., Sheriffs said the body of Mericus J. Scott, of Royston, 18, was found with gunshot wounds in a retention pond in Anderson County on Jan. 20. Scott’s father is from Hartwell.

Cleveland said the shooting on Friendship Road is connected and is gang related.

Hart, Elbert and Franklin deputies as well as the Georgia State Patrol and its aviation division and the GBI are searching about a 2 and half mile area around where the incident occurred. Bloodhounds and other methods are being used in the search.

This story is still developing.