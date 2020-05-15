Garbage truck fire spreads to other vehicles

Body

A Hartwell garbage truck caught fire Thursday morning around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Woodlake Apartments on Reed Creek Highway and spread to a nearby vehicle.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the flames spread from an apparent fuel leak under the cab of the truck to a sedan nearby, engulfing that car in fire as well. The driver and two sanitation workers on the truck jumped quickly from the truck and ran to safety. The Hartwell fire department worked for more nearly 30 minutes to douse the flames and put the fire out. The fire almost completely melted the cab of the garbage truck, leaving only doors, windshield and engine.

It was unclear on Thursday morning what caused the fire.