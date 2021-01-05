Bennett wins District 1 BOC seat, Perdue, Loeffler take Hart County

Body

Republican Michael Bennett has unseated incumbent R.C. Oglesby to take the District 1 seat on the Hart County Board of Commissioners in a Republican sweep in Hart County of the runoff election that also saw David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler take the county’s vote for U.S. Senate seats and Lauren “Bubba” McDonald win in the race for a seat on the state Public Service Commission, according to preliminary results.

The Hart County Board of Elections reports that Bennett took 892 votes out of 1,725 cast in the District 1 race to beat Oglesby, who took 833 votes. Bennett will now represent the district on the board of commissioners, a seat that has been empty since Oglelsby voluntarily suspended himself in November 2019 as a condition of his bond following an arrest and subsequent indictment for allegedly operating an organized crime scheme. Oglesby currently faces an indictment in Hart County Superior Court of violating the RICO Act.

The Republican incumbent Perdue handily beat Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff locally with 8,331 votes to Ossoff’s 2,864.

Republican incumbent Loeffler won in similar fashion locally with 8,349 votes to 2,842 for Raphael Warnock.

There were 11,195 votes cast in the Perdue, Ossoff race and 11,191 votes were cast in the Loeffler versus Warnock race.

McDonald, a Republican incumbent, defeated Daniel Blackman locally for the state’s Public Service Commission seat representing District 4 with 8,342 votes to 2,729.

All results are considered preliminary until they are certified by the board of elections.

Statewide results for the U.S. Senate and Public Service Commission races were not immediately available as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.