Local officials brace for coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is in Georgia, the governor announced Monday afternoon, prompting state and local officials to take precautions.

Gov. Kemp announced Monday there are two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, a respiratory illness with reported symptoms ranging from mild to severe, and in some cases resulting in death.

The two Georgia cases involve two Fulton County residents who live in the same household, according to a statement from Gov. Kemp. One of the infected persons recently returned from Italy and both have mild symptoms. They are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading, according to the statement.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) is working to identify any contacts who may ....

