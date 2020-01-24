Leadership Hart Youth continues entertainment efforts

Body

If you drive around Hartwell on any given day, you won’t see a bowling alley, a mini-golf course or even a movie theater. You’ll have to drive more than 20 miles to either Anderson, Toccoa or Athens for that kind of entertainment.

A group of local students recognized this as a problem and that’s why they are putting their efforts into finding some form of entertainment for youth in Hartwell.

Hart County High School students with the Leadership Hart Youth program recently presented the results of a survey they conducted locally to the Hartwell City Council. The survey, which received 1,189 responses, found 97.6 percent of respondents are in wfavor of a movie theater coming to town. More than half, 58.6 percent, said they would patronize the theater monthly. Another 33.5 percent said they would attend movies weekly and the rest said they would only go to the movies every six months or once a year.

Now, those same students are distributing another survey to get even more detailed public opinion.

