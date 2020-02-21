Jordan to seek magistrate seat again

Body

Thomas Jordan will run for reelection for another term as Chief Magistrate Judge in Hart County. It would be his third term.

“As my second term in office will soon approach its conclusion, it is with great excitement that I prepare to qualify and seek the position again,” Jordan told The Hartwell Sun.

He said the past eight years has ushered new technologies and policies and procedures in both criminal and civil laws that have been updated to meet societal changes. Jordan said he plans to ensure the people of Hart County are treated properly.

