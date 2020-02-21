Homestead exemption changes mulled

Body

Homeowners over the age of 65 may see an increase to their homestead tax exemption on the November general election ballot if the counties in District 32 and state Rep. Alan Powell can agree on the amount of increase.

Currently, there is a $10,000 homestead exemption for seniors. The two counties in District 32 other than Hart County have expressed their interest with Powell to increase this amount. One county wants an increase of $8,000 and the other wants an increase in $10,000. Powell wants the increase to be “uniform” across his district.

“I think the seniors in one county deserve the same as the others,” Powell said. ...

