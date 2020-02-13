Historical society seeks community support

Body

The Hart County Historical Society has high hopes for the Hart County Museum it operates in downtown Hartwell, but society leaders say they need the community’s help to attain them.

While world history, U.S. history and Georgia history are taught in school thanks to historians meticulously researching and recording past events to pass the knowledge on to future generations, the same is not always true for local history, they say.

The Hart County Museum is currently closed for renovations and repairs following the departure of the Hart County Chamber of Commerce, which formerly rented office space in the building.

“We’ve got to do some exterior and interior work on that house,” Historical Society President Jim Bannister said. “It’s closed right now because...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE