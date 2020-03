Body

Hartwell is a tree city once again.

The city was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. This year’s recognition marks the 25th year Hartwell has received this recognition.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. ...

