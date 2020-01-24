Hartwell traffic is on city council's radar

Body

Traffic is a growing concern among some residents in Hartwell, but the city may not be able to do much to tackle the big projects on its own.

In a recent poll on The Hartwell Sun’s Facebook page, 84 percent of respondents who voted considered traffic a problem in Hartwell. Many comments pertained to the traffic on the state and federal highways that lead into and through the city.

“The entry/exit point of Ridge Road onto Franklin, to the first entrance of Walmart is by far the most dangerously congested. The number of accidents speak for themselves,” one commenter on Facebook said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson attributes the traffic on these streets to the design of the town.

“When you do city planning and you lay out cities, you try to lay them out where you have a lot of parallel streets going in the same direction. Hartwell was laid out in a funnel effect where everything fed into downtown,” Johnson said.

