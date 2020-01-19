Hart anglers take tournament title

Body

A cloudy, overcast morning threatening rain didn’t dampen the Hart County High School Anglers’ success on Saturday as they took first place overall at the Palmetto Boat Center’s (PBC) tournament on Lake Russell.

The club collectively caught 36.42-lbs, nearly 10 more pounds than the second place club, total to take first place for the first time since the club started.

“Everybody was kind of not sure what the weather would do, but for Hart County it turned out to be a great day,” club president Joe Carden said about the tournament. “It was a good day to be a Bulldog.”

The local anglers claimed the top three finishes at the tournament as well, a feat not easy to come by especially in a crowded field of at least 120 registered teams.

