Gang database aiding local cops

A new gang database spanning Georgia is providing local law enforcement agencies more information about potential criminal street gang activity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently announced the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database (GCSGD) is now operational, and local cops are already using it.

Local law enforcement say this database will provide them with easily accessible information about street gangs.

The Hartwell Police Department is already putting the database to use, police chief Anthony Davis told The Hartwell Sun.

“I think it will help a lot. The more information we gather and put in, that’s going to help a lot,” Davis said. “Especially the travel of the gangs going from one city to another.”

