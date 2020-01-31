Commissioners urge CodeRED signup

Body

After a man of accused of killing another man in Hart County was at large most of Monday night and Tuesday morning, Chairmen Joey Dorsey encouraged citizens to sign up for CodeRed at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night.

The free emergency notification system was used to notify residents in an affected area who are signed up that the shooter was at large on Monday night and that a suspect was in custody on Tuesday morning.

“It is well worth the five minutes of your time that it takes to do it. You will get weather emergencies and you will get notified of things in advanced,” Dorsey said. “Everybody who’s subscribed knew exactly what was going on and having that information out there. It is a great tool and it’s also great for weather-related issue as well. I strongly encourage you, if you don’t have it, to sign up for it.”

