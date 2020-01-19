Commissioners plan reelection bids

Body

Hart County Commissioners Joey Dorsey and Marshall Sayer both announced at the Hart County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, that they will run for reelection this year.

Dorsey, current chairman of District 5, has been in office since 2001. Dorsey was also reappointed as chairman for the year at the meeting.

“We’ll continue to do what we’ve done. We’ll be open and honest and transparent. As I’ve said many times, although this may be a Board of Commissioners meeting, it’s a citizens of Hart county’s meeting. If you can’t interact and have an opportunity to discuss issues before decisions are made, then I don’t feel like that’s a true form of representation,” Dorsey said.

