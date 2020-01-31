Chamber honors members at annual banquet

Body

Kristie Rucker fought through the tears and surprise of being named the Hart County Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year and implored those in attendance at the chamber’s awards banquet on Jan. 23 to get involved for the sake of the community.

Rucker, a nurse with the Hart County Charter System, said she never planned to come back to Hartwell after graduating Hart County High School. She looked around and saw a town she didn’t think looked like her.

“I didn’t see a lot of brown faces,” Rucker said. “God does have a way of bringing you back.”

Rucker said when she returned home after college at Georgia Southern University, she learned the meaning of community service through volunteers and leaders like the former chamber director, the late Nicki Meyer.

