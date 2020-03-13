Cateechee has a unique partnership with schools

Body

Kelli Schell, general manager of Cateechee, has a theory which has been proven time and time again — education is at the heart of any successful community.

“The more we know about the world around us and the more we know about each other, the better we can thrive and succeed in our community,” she said.

This theory is not only central to her business in operating the Hartwell conference center and golf course alongside her husband, Charly Schell, it is also key for her daughter, Savannah Schell, whose duties at the business include being the wildlife biologist and director of the First Green program. A national Golf Course Superintendent Association program, First Green offers STEM (science, technology, engineer and math) educational opportunities which pair golf courses with elementary schools.

Locally, the program is in play for its first year in Hart County, with the initial First Green field trip at Cateechee held with Hartwell Elementary School fourth graders last fall. The second program will be held later this month, on March 24, this go-round with North Hart Elementary School fourth grade students.

Essentially, Savannah Schell said, First Green takes golf courses and transforms them into learning labs, where students can have hands-on access to everything that makes a golf course work. From studying habitats for wildlife to learning about soil mixtures, using math skills to understand green speeds while putting, and having Audubon Society adventures, the program spans a variety of real-life, real-time, classroom experiences taught through golf.

“We even have our Cool Tools Lab,” she said. “What we are doing is taking golf and making it a green space, not just a space for leisurely activity and sports. While it may not be as true here in Hartwell, in some larger cities, the only true green space being preserved is a golf course. That’s what is great about this program, is students are exposed to golf courses and can see first-hand the natural world around them in a way they may not be exposed to otherwise. It’s learning, but most of the time, students are just having a good time.”

Cateechee is classified as a certified Signature Sanctuary, meaning it is a partner with both First Green and Audubon International, and is a partner in the latter organization’s program which involves comprehensive environmental planning to maintain the course in a sustainable manner.

“We are the only certified Signature Sanctuary in Georgia,” Savannah Schell said. “Since Cateechee opened in 1999, we have been a Signature Sanctuary and we’re very proud of that. It basically means when the golf course was created, it was created around the environment that was already here. With First Green, we not only get to use STEM educational programs, we also get to teach about conservation and respecting nature.”

While conservation and STEM are at the core of the First Green educational programs, Kelli Schell likewise sees it as a way to open up additional pathways for students to look into possible careers. Hospitality management, culinary arts and turf management are a few career leads students may be exposed to on their field trip to Cateechee, she said.

Jeff Gotham, director of instruction at Cateechee, said he also appreciates the idea of showing students early on the wonders of a golf course. But for him, that may actually mean showcasing the game of golf, perhaps in hopes of recruiting new players for his growing junior golf clinics.

“I say, let’s show kids early on what a great game golf can be,” Gotham said. “It gets you outside, you can play with family, friends, even by yourself. Golf isn’t a one-dimensional sport. A golf course can be looked at as a different kind of amusement park, one that’s fun but also a laboratory of sorts.”

The First Green opportunity is an excellent example of local community resources helping students access education outside of the traditional classroom setting, said North Hart Elementary School principal Haley Smith.

“Cateechee’s First Green initiative is an exciting opportunity for our students to connect classroom learning with their real lives,” Smith said. “Being able to investigate and explore the various parts of an ecosystem helps solidify how plants and animals work together to survive. By partnering with Cateechee, our students are provided unique opportunities to apply their knowledge and STEAM/STEM Design Process to problem solve and think critically about real-life problems. It is our hope that we can introduce our students to rigorous learning opportunities and open doors for students to explore their community and the world around them.”

Superintendent Jay Floyd said he sees great value in the partnership with Cateechee.

“Charly and Kelli Schell have always been very supportive of our school system,” Floyd said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Cateechee Golf Club. They are an outstanding asset to our community. Partnerships like this is what makes Hart County

special.”