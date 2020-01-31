Bridge to Success offers career training courses

Body

For many young adults, a career after high school is unclear. The Hart County Adult Learning Center provides several services to help people into careers with the Bridge to Success program.

“In Hart County and in this district, 69 percent of the kids that graduate from high school with a diploma, we don’t know where they are,” Outreach Coordinator Larry Bramblett said. “A lot of these kids are working minimum wage jobs, working on their daddy’s farm and they’re just not out there. The idea is to pull these folks up to a sustainable level of income where they aren’t having to bum off momma and daddy.”

The Bridge to Success program links out-of-school youth to career opportunities with local employers. The program is for 16 to 24-year-old’s with or without a high school diploma who are not currently employed in full-time work or enrolled in a post-secondary institution.

“It’s a full funding deal,” Bramblett said. “It pays for all tuition, books, board and transportation. If a woman has got babies at home, it’ll pay for a babysitter.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE