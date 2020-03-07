Bow-Wow Meow returns

Body

Bow-Wow Meow Bingo is coming back to benefit the Hart County Humane Society.

The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Casa Grande, 392 Franklin St., in Hartwell.

Tickets are $20 per person and include a buffet lunch, a drink, the tip and two free bingo cards.

Bingo prizes worth up to $15 will be given out to game winners.

There are a limited number of tickets available. They can be purchased at All Hart Realty, 83 West Franklin St., from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or at Hang It Up Gallery, 30 N. Forest Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, email events@harthumane.org.

To donate to the Humane Society, a 501-(c)3 nonprofit, go to harthumane.org or visit the society’s Facebook page.