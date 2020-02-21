Book club boosts HCMS readers

Body

A middle school book club, partnering students with mentors in a collaborative read-along, is introducing children to classic novels and helping build their confidence, club organizers say.

Hart Partners Academic Mentoring Program recently started a book club at Hart County Middle School where students read aloud with mentors during the students’ connections period, a non-academic course.

On Friday, Feb. 14, students read a chapter of the 1961 classic children’s novel “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls.

