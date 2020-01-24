American Legion serves local veterans for a century

Body

Through all of the technological advancements, political shifts and other changes that have occurred in the last century, one constant has remained in Hart County — American Legion Post 109’s unwavering dedication to veterans.

A robust tradition of service members from all branches of the military has been honored and celebrated in Hart County for 100 years at Post 109, and the post continues to recognize and support veterans to this day.

As Charles Howard and Sidney Reed, two members on the post’s executive committee, walked through Post 109’s clubhouse recently, they looked at framed pictures of former and current members, reflecting on the impact many of them had.

One name remembered by the men was past American Legion member Leonard Seymour, an Army veteran who gathered much of the history of Post 109 in 2016. Seymour did his research using information from American Legion National Headquarters and things he recalled from his time with the post, of which he was a member from 1970 until he passed away in 2019.

