Alleged meth trafficker nabbed in Hart County

The first drug trafficking arrest of 2020 in Hart County resulted in the seizure of approximately 95 grams of methamphetamine.

Mark Darin Outz, 50, of 2153 Rehobeth Road, Bowman, was arrested at the Daynite Inn in Hartwell on Jan. 24 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Outz is being held at the Hart County Jail on $50,000 bond as of press time Tuesday.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kevin White told The Hartwell Sun that Outz has been the subject of a nine-month investigation. White said Outz has trafficked “heavy amounts” of meth into the area and multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for him.

