Adams to run again for coroner

Hart County Coroner Mike Adams recently announced he is running for re-election to the office he’s held for the past 28 years.

“I am honored and humbled to have been able to serve our community for the past 28 years as coroner. If given the opportunity I would like to continue this service to the people of Hart County,” Adams said in a statement released this week.

A Hart County native, Adams has been employed with Hart County EMS as a paramedic for 34 years.

“This is where I was born and raised. Being able to give back and help those in Hart County and those passing through that have lost loved ones is why I enjoy the job. I try to make sure the surviving family’s members are treated with compassion ...

