AARP Tax-Aide back for 27th year

The AARP Tax-Aide program will be available in Hartwell for the 27th consecutive year. Tax-Aide provides free tax preparation service, including electronic filing of both federal and state — Georgia and South Carolina — returns during the tax season. There are no upper or lower income or age limits for Tax-Aide assistance and there is no requirement to be an AARP member.

The site is staffed by volunteers who are certified by the IRS. They will prepare any federal and state return that falls within the scope of the volunteer training.

Some of the items that are out of scope and cannot be prepared by the volunteers include rental property income (except land only), farm income, certain income items on Schedule K-1, moving expenses, casualty and theft losses, the Alternative Minimum Tax and loss from a self-employment business.

